Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 245.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.11. 12,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.64. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.86 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

