Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 277,715 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $64,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 336,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,341,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $30.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

