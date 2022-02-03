Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.76. 89,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,342. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

