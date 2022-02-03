Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000.

WRBY stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 41,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,408,164 shares of company stock worth $102,617,341 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

