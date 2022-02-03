Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $2.47 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

