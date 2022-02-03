Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,769 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

