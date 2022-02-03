Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Natixis boosted its position in Bill.com by 891.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

Bill.com stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.93. 17,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.24.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total value of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

