Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 25,487 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 366,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,861,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

