Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,371 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 10,415,530 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28.

