Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.42. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

