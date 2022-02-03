JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €26.50 ($29.78) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.20 ($30.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.82 ($27.88).

DEC stock opened at €24.94 ($28.02) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

