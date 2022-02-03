Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

