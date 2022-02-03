Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €770.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €770.00 ($865.17) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($959.55) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($932.58) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €810.17 ($910.30).

KER stock opened at €679.00 ($762.92) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €690.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €686.38. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

