Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 435 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 435 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

