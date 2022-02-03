Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,813.98.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

