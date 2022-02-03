Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.