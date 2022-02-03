Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $14.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $12.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $50.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $51.18 EPS.

CACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.80.

CACC opened at $521.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.28. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $325.09 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total transaction of $1,420,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,384 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,124 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 288.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

