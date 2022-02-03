JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

