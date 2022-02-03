Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.