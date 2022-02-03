Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 238240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,644,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.