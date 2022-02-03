JOE (JOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.94 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $203.82 million and $20.94 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 164,114,759 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

