John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,656,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $57.10 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78.

