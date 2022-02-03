John Woock Sells 6,251 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00.

Axonics stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,653,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

