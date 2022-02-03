Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 456,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,827. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 331,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

