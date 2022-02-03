Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.41. 110,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.