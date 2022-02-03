Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $452.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.