Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after buying an additional 250,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,408. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.45. The stock has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.