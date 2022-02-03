Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,571,242. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

