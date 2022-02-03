Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $164.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,734. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

