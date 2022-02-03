Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.52. 16,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,410. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

