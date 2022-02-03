Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,534,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $250.21. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,255. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

