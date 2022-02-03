Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

HD stock traded down $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $370.29. 70,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,935. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

