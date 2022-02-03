Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $521.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

