Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.68. 85,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $451.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

