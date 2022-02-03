Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,026 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 547,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,763,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $336.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

