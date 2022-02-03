Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Chubb by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 818,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,010,000 after acquiring an additional 80,563 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,777. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $151.05 and a 52 week high of $208.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

