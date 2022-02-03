JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98. 31,158 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.