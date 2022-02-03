JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $175.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $175.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

