JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to Neutral

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $284.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

