JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 807,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

