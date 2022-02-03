JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 807,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
