JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $27.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 588,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,255,245. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

