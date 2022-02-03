JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 390” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 390 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

