JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $720.03

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 720.03 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 681.98 ($9.17). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 686 ($9.22), with a volume of 188,528 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 769.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,677.87).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

