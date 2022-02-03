Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 70 at Credit Suisse Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 590,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

