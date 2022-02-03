JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.93 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $426,804.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.03 or 0.07143552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.33 or 0.99925358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

