Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,555,091 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

