Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,683.18 ($116.74).

JET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,130 ($95.86) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($87.75) to GBX 6,285 ($84.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,596.50 ($48.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 3,336.23 ($44.85) and a one year high of GBX 8,270 ($111.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,031.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,314.98.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

