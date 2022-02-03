Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $94.55 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.22%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

