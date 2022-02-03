Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.55. The stock had a trading volume of 877,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,742,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

