Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $76.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The stock has a market cap of $684.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.72. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.